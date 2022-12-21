© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Cat 2 Travel Advisory: Unalaskans are advised to be prepared for heavy rainfall, flooding and potential mud slides.
Unalaska remains under Cat. 2 advisory as rain continues

KUCB
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM AKST
unalaska city hall
Laura Kraegel
/
KUCB

The City of Unalaska remains under a Category 2 advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today. City officials ask residents to remain cautious of potential hazards including mudslides and flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for our region through tomorrow morning and our current weather forecast calls for up to one-third of an inch of rain per hour throughout today.

All City facilities are closed and non-essential employees are encouraged to stay home.

Currently our waste water system is under a lot of pressure, to alleviate some of that, citizens are advised to reduce their water usage by limiting laundry, dishwasher, and shower to a minimum.

In addition, the Department of Public Safety released a Nixle alert at 7:30 this morning alerting residents that Summer Bay Road and Ballyhoo Road remain closed until further notice.

