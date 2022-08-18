© 2022
Government
Local News
Unalaska to interview City Manager candidate

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published August 18, 2022 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Stephen Jellie served as the lead administrator for the City of Ogdensburg in upstate New York, a town of about 10 thousand people on the state’s Canadian border.

The City of Unalaska has a candidate for city manager, nearly three months after Erin Reinders’s contract expired for that job.

Stephen Jellie is meeting with city officials and the community this week, and the Unalaska City Council plans to interview him for the position Friday.

Unalaskans are invited to a community meet-and-greet with the candidate at City Hall on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m.

Erin Reinders served as Unalaska’s city manager from 2019 until her contract expired at the end of May. Chris Hladdick has served in the interim.

The Unalaska City Council has scheduled a special meeting to interview Jellie Friday night at 6. That meeting will be held in executive session, meaning the public will be unable to attend.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
