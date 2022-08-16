Want to run for City Council or school board? Deadline to declare candidacy is Aug. 22

The City of Unalaska will hold their GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for the purpose of electing three City Council members and two school board members:



Seat CC-A Mayor 3-year term

Seat CC-C City Council Member 3-year term

Seat CC-D City Council Member 3-year term

Seat SB-C School Board Member 3-year term

Seat SB-D School Board Member 3-year term

These are Council seats currently held by Mayor Vince Tutiakoff, Darin Nicholson, and Daneen Looby; and school board seats held by Bob Cummings and Nicole Bice. If you're interested in filing as a candidate for any of the seats, you must file a declaration of candidacy form by Aug. 22. Forms are available in the City Clerk's Department at City Hall.

In order to run for Mayor or Council, you must be a qualified voter of the City of Unalaska who has lived here for at least one year. In order to run for school board, the residency requirement is only 30 days.

For more information, call the City Clerk's Office at 907-581-1251.