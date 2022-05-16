© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Unalaska inks contract for interim city manager

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published May 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM AKDT
Chris Hladick.jpg
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
The Unalaska City Council approved a contract to hire Chris Hladick as the city's interim city manager. Hladick previously served as city manager from 2001 until he resigned in 2015.

The Unalaska City Council approved the contract for an interim city manager during a Special Council Meeting on Thursday.

The city is actively recruiting to replace current manager Erin Reinders, whose contract expires at the end of the month.

In the meantime, Chris Hladick will stand at the helm. He served as Unalaska's city manager from 2001 until he resigned in 2015.

He also served on the former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker’s cabinet. The Trump administration then appointed him to oversee the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

The contract is for $5,000 per week, and includes benefits, flights, and leave.

Hladick currently lives in Anchorage. Although his contract covers housing in Unalaska, the council removed a clause that would have required him to spend a specific amount of time in the city.

The contract has not been signed yet, but several city officials have said they expect Hladick and the mayor to sign it Monday.

Hladdick’s term will begin June 1 and will last until a new city manager has been on the job for 10 days.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
