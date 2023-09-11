Unalaska firefighters join UCSD students to honor 9/11 victims

Unalaska firefighters joined local students on Monday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

About 100 students completed 117 round trips up and down the city school bleachers — the distance it would take to ascend the 110 stories of the Twin Towers.

KUCB The Unalaska Fire Department flew an American flag from its truck on Monday to honor 9/11 victims.

Physical education teacher Kent Russell said Unalaska schools have been holding the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb for several years. He said he hopes the event will teach younger generations about the attacks over two decades ago.

“They weren't around when 9/11 happened,” Russell said. “It's a historical event instead of a thing they lived through. And so we do the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in honor of the 343 first responders and the 2,700 other people that died on 9/11.”