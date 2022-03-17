© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Education
About Town
Unalaska girls varsity basketball team takes third place in regional conference, boys head to state

KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published March 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM AKDT
RAIDERS GIRLS 2022.JPEG
Courtesy of Rachel Peter
The girls finished the season with seven wins and six losses. They won all four of their home games against Sand Point and King Cove.

The Unalaska girls varsity basketball team finished their season at the 2A Great Alaska Regional Conference in Anchorage Saturday in a final game against Unalakleet.

Head Coach Riley Spetz said the team played strong throughout the tournament, despite a few hiccups at the start of the trip.

“We got delayed a few days and ended up flying into the airport, landing, getting the rental cars and going straight to the gym to play,” he said.

They won their first game against Unalakleet and lost to Tikigaq in the second.

In their last game, Spetz said they battled hard, but weren’t able to pull out another win against the Unalakleet wolfpack.

After halftime, we came in, swung back, really picked up on the defensive end — got some big stops, some big steals and a few baskets,” he said. “And in the end, it was a six point game, and they just made a few more shots than we did. We had every right to be in that game and to have a chance of winning at the end.”

The Raiders lost 38 to 44 in their final game, and with it the opportunity to play in the state tournament this year. They took third place among four teams in the regional tournament.

Still, Spetz said the teens have a lot to be proud of.

The girls finished the season with seven wins and six losses. They won all four of their home games against Sand Point and King Cove.

“We had a lot of strengths this year,” he said. “And for a team of girls that hadn't played basketball in quite a while, it's always refreshing to be in the gym with them. They're all very good teammates and excited to be there.”

This season was the first time in about two years that the team was able to travel and host any games at home. The coronavirus pandemic halted sports traveling for student athletes on the island.

The tournament marked the final games for a number of athletes this year. Spetz graduated four seniors: Jadrey Reynon, Vy Huynh, Lily Mahoney and Alexa Esnardo. Spetz said he’s thankful for the time he had as their coach.

“They really gave everything to the team this year,” he said. “And we're really thankful for everything that they've done here in Unalaska. They’ll be missed for their leadership and their ability on the court.”

Senior Jadrey Reynon and junior Marina Jones were both voted to the all-tournament team at the regional conference. The girls team also was given the sportsmanship award.

The Unalaska boys basketball team also lost their final game of the regional tournament to Unalakleet 62-65, but they will still head to the state tournament.

They’ll play their first game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon against Metlakatla.

Education UCSDUNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTRAIDERSBasketball
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
See stories by Maggie Nelson
