Unalaska, Aleutians East schools unaffected by statewide bomb threats

The Unalaska City School District was not among the schools that received bomb threats Tuesday. The Aleutians East Borough School District was similarly unaffected.

Multiple Alaska school districts on Tuesday received bomb threats via email, including those in Atka, Anchorage and Dillingham.

Unalaska City School Principal Ryan Humphrey said Unalaska did not receive any emailed threats, which was confirmed by Superintendent Kim Hanisch. Unalaska schools were not evacuated.

District officials said the Aleutians East Borough School District was not evacuated.

Alaska State Troopers working alongside the FBI said the threats were not considered credible.

Unalaska and Aleutians East Borough schools are expected to open as usual Wednesday.