© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska, Aleutians East schools unaffected by statewide bomb threats

KUCB | By Andy Lusk,
Theo Greenly
Published September 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM AKDT
Unalaska City School District high school
Maggie Nelson
/
KUCB
Unalaska City School District high school

The Unalaska City School District was not among the schools that received bomb threats Tuesday. The Aleutians East Borough School District was similarly unaffected.

Multiple Alaska school districts on Tuesday received bomb threats via email, including those in Atka, Anchorage and Dillingham.

Unalaska City School Principal Ryan Humphrey said Unalaska did not receive any emailed threats, which was confirmed by Superintendent Kim Hanisch. Unalaska schools were not evacuated.

District officials said the Aleutians East Borough School District was not evacuated.

Alaska State Troopers working alongside the FBI said the threats were not considered credible.

Unalaska and Aleutians East Borough schools are expected to open as usual Wednesday.

Tags
Crime UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICTALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGHALASKA STATE TROOPERS
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly
Related Content
Load More