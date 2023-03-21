Search resumes Tuesday for missing Unalaska woman, focusing on ‘outlying areas’

The search for a missing Unalaska woman resumed Tuesday at daybreak.

Charlene Malepeai Mamea, 34, was last seen Sunday at 2:30 p.m. when she “abruptly” left her apartment on Nirvana Hill’s Dutton Road, Interim Fire Chief Ben Knowles said Monday morning while briefing search parties.

The search — which began Sunday at 7:30 p.m., led by Unalaska’s Fire Department and including dozens of community volunteers and members of city, state, and federal entities — has involved canvassing and recanvassing the areas around Malepeai Mamea’s home and deploying a remote underwater vehicle beneath the ice on Unalaska Lake.

The Fire Department temporarily suspended the search Monday around 4 p.m., when Knowles said most of his staff had been searching for 18 hours or longer and that searchers needed to stop, rest, and reset for their own safety before they resuming.

In a text message Tuesday morning, Knowles told KUCB that searching had resumed at daybreak, with search teams focused “on outlying areas directly adjacent to where our initial focus was. From there we will move beyond that radius.”

Knowles also said he’s exploring the possibility of bringing in search and rescue dogs for additional help.

“I have reached out to a few different organizations that have K9 resources to start the process of enlisting their services to aid in our search,” he said. “That is still developing and [I’m] unsure if that resource will be available to us.”

On Monday, Knowles said officials do not believe alcohol or drugs are involved in Malepeai Mamea’s disappearance. Deputy Police Chief Bill Simms said police do not suspect criminal involvement at this time either, but an investigation is ongoing.

Malepeai Mamea — who’s Samoan, 5’ 08”, and 280 pounds — was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark sweatpants, and black boots with fur, Knowles said Monday. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A Public Safety alert released Sunday night also described Malepeai Mamea as an "at risk" person. On Monday, Knowles declined to explain what officials meant by "at risk," but he said there is "no threat to the public."