Camp Qungaayux̂ participants explore environmental science with new classes

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska’s annual culture camp has a few new classes focusing on environmental science. At this year’s Camp Qungaayux̂, campers are learning about fisheries management and soil contamination, and participating in data collection.

Anfesia Tutiakoff is the tribe’s culture director. She said the new classes bring learning opportunities to campers they haven’t had before.

“They are doing actual sample testing, and they’re testing soils and waters in the area,” Tutiakoff said. “Those will be shared data at a later point.”

Campers will also visit the new weir in Iliuliuk Creek, where researchers are gathering data on pink and sockeye salmon.

Tutiakoff said she wants campers to learn to take care of the land and eventually find a place in the scientific community.

“We’re stewards of the land,” Tutiakoff said. “We need to know what’s going on in the scientific community, so that we have an understanding of how we can better take care of our community and our lands and our waters, especially with changes to our climate.”

The new classes are offered in addition to longstanding cultural activities at camp, like bentwood hat making and immersion in the Unangax̂ language, Unangam Tunuu.

Camp Q is in its 27th year, bringing mentors from both on- and off-island to teach Unangax̂ traditions to local kids. Sponsoring organizations include the Ounalashka Corp., the Aleut Foundation, the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the City of Unalaska.