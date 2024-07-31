© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Camp Qungaayux̂ participants explore environmental science with new classes

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:01 PM AKDT
The new classes are offered in addition to longstanding cultural activities at camp, like bentwood hat making and immersion in the Unangax̂ language, Unangam Tunuu.
Oona Tuttle
/
KUCB
The new classes are offered in addition to longstanding cultural activities at camp, like bentwood hat making and immersion in the Unangax̂ language, Unangam Tunuu.

The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska’s annual culture camp has a few new classes focusing on environmental science. At this year’s Camp Qungaayux̂, campers are learning about fisheries management and soil contamination, and participating in data collection.

Anfesia Tutiakoff is the tribe’s culture director. She said the new classes bring learning opportunities to campers they haven’t had before.

“They are doing actual sample testing, and they’re testing soils and waters in the area,” Tutiakoff said. “Those will be shared data at a later point.”

Campers will also visit the new weir in Iliuliuk Creek, where researchers are gathering data on pink and sockeye salmon.

Tutiakoff said she wants campers to learn to take care of the land and eventually find a place in the scientific community.

“We’re stewards of the land,” Tutiakoff said. “We need to know what’s going on in the scientific community, so that we have an understanding of how we can better take care of our community and our lands and our waters, especially with changes to our climate.”

The new classes are offered in addition to longstanding cultural activities at camp, like bentwood hat making and immersion in the Unangax̂ language, Unangam Tunuu.

Camp Q is in its 27th year, bringing mentors from both on- and off-island to teach Unangax̂ traditions to local kids. Sponsoring organizations include the Ounalashka Corp., the Aleut Foundation, the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the City of Unalaska.
Tags
Arts & Culture Camp QungaayuxCAMP Qenvironment
Andy Lusk
Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Andy Lusk is a writer, travel enthusiast and seafood aficionado who won the jackpot by landing in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor. When he's not hiking or working on his latest story, you can find him curled up with his cats and a good book. Andy is a Report for America corps member and an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content
Load More