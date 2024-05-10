© 2024 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Local News
The KUCB Newsroom provides newscasts Monday through Thursday at noon and 5 PM on KUCB Radio. You can find many of our local news stories here.

Unalaska shop students complete steam bath construction project

KUCB | By Andy Lusk
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:58 PM AKDT
Fifteen high school and junior high students spent all year working on the project.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Students in Unalaska City School District’s wood shop program wrapped up construction of a new steam bath May 1. It will be sold to the highest bidder at the start of June, with proceeds going toward shop programs for the district.

Shop classes give kids important practical skills, Wayner said.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Reise Wayner teaches welding, woods, auto and junior high intro to shop courses for the district. He said the bath is designed for the climate and community of Unalaska, and fits a family.

“The whole package is in an 8x8,” Wayner said. “It’s on the skids too, so you can lift it onto a truck, unload it and pull it with a couple of four wheelers and some manpower to where you want it to be.”

Fifteen high school and junior high students spent all year working on the project. The final product has a cedar wood interior and includes an electrical outlet in the cooldown room. The steam bath’s stove was custom made by the school’s welding class.

The steam bath’s stove was custom made by the school’s welding class.
Andy Lusk
/
KUCB
Shop classes give kids important practical skills, Wayner said. He got into teaching shop to show students how to solve problems through hands-on work. Much of the work on the steam bath happened outdoors, with students working through wind and snow during the winter.

Wayner is seeking a minimum bid of $5,000. Looking at prices around the state for a new steam bath, he described the ask as “a steal of a deal.”

Anyone interested in placing a sealed bid can do so at the high school office through May 31.
Andy Lusk
