Local veterinary care shares winter safety tips for pets
Aleutian Pet Care will be back on the island during the first week of April. In the meantime, if you need to get a hold of the vet, contact Dr. David Colwell at either dcolwell@gci.net or (907) 486-1700 (call or text).
Below are some winter safety tips for pets from Aleutian Pet Care’s Lisa Hoxworth:
- Have a heated dish outside.
- Make a feral animal house likethis.
- Have dog booties with traction or waterproofing, with or without socks.
- Use a light-up or reflective collar and/or vest for when it's dark outside.
- Indoor treadmills could be an option for dogs.
Hoxworth says to keep your pets busy. She says mental stimulation is just as important as burning physical energy.
- Use slow feeding bowls for mental stimulation.
- Make a “calm ball:” fill a kong ball with peanut butter or pumpkin and freeze it.