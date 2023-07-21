‘Something special’: Aleutian Electrocution organizers prepare for this year's festival

The Aleutian Electrocution, a summer arts and music festival held annually in Unalaska, will be held this upcoming weekend. It’s put on by the Rusting Man Foundation, a local nonprofit.

Barry Malpass said this year’s event will have three different parties. One, called “Carnival by the Bay,” is specifically for families, which was popular last year.

We're devoted to getting both young and old … involved in something special,” Malpass said.

Local metal sculptor Karel Machálek launched the Aleutian Electrocution in 2018. Machálek is known for his metal sculptures like the one in front of the Norwegian Rat Saloon.

Malpass said proceeds from this year’s festival will go toward Machálek's latest public art installation, the Fishermen’s Memorial . It’s a life-size memorial in honor of fishermen lost at sea. The project is currently in the works with support from the City of Unalaska.

The Aleutian Electrocution will begin Thursday, July 27 at 3 in the afternoon with the free family party.

On Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, admission costs $80 per night. Tickets can be purchased at the Rat and they come with a handmade medallion the night of the party.

Malpass said they still need volunteers to help with the festival. If you’d like to volunteer or donate resources, you can call (907) 359-5049 or (907) 359-7785. Or you can send a direct message to the Aleutian Electrocution's Instagram account.