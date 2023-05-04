KUCB wins 5 Alaska Press Club awards for reporting in 2022

KUCB journalists won 5 awards at the Alaska Press Club conference last month.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes reporting from across the state, and from mediums including radio, TV, and newspaper.

KUCB took home both first and second place in the audio category for best science reporting.

Maggie Nelson won first for her story on last year’s volcanic eruption near Tonga, an eruption so powerful that it could be heard in Alaska. She reported the story with KTOO’s Rashah McChesney in Juneau.

In second place was former KUCB reporter Hope McKenney. She was recognized for her piece on a cod captain who snapped rare photos of critically endangered North Pacific right whales while fishing northeast of Unalaska last winter.

In the category for best fisheries reporting, Maggie Nelson won first place for her coverage of a program to expose young Unalaskans to the world of local small boat fishing.

Meanwhile, KUCB’s Kanesia McGlashan-Price earned second place in the all-media category for best multimedia presentation. Her award came for a story on the debut of a new song by the Anchorage Unangax̂ Dancers last year.

Finally, KUCB won a third first-place award for Maggie Nelson’s coverage of Unalaska’s struggles with rising airfare costs. The story earned top honors for best travel reporting by any type of media outlet.

All of us here at the radio station are proud of the work our team has done to share stories from Unalaska and across our region, and to keep our readers and listeners informed. We appreciate your support making KUCB a vibrant source of news and information and we look forward to continuing that work now and into the future.