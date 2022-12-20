OptimERA's Christmas for Kids fundraiser wraps up this weekend

OptimERA is in the final week of their annual Christmas for Kids fundraiser. The event's goal is to raise money and gather gifts for local kids and families in need during the holiday season. All proceeds go to Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV).

M. Lynn Crane is the Executive Director of USAFV. She says the fundraiser makes a big difference to local families.

"OptimERA conceived of this program and their folks do ALL the work to benefit USAFV. We use all the funds raised to pay for clothing, books, and toys to give to local children whose families may need a little help during the holidays. We are so fortunate to have the support of corporate neighbors such as OptimERA," said Crane.

Everyone who donates toys or funds to the event are entered into weekly giveaway drawings and the Christmas Day Raffle.

For more information, contact Bering Sea Office Supply at 907-581-2070.

