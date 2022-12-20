© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
OptimERA's Christmas for Kids fundraiser wraps up this weekend

KUCB
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM AKST
OptimERA Christmas for Kids 2022_Ch8-01.jpg

OptimERA is in the final week of their annual Christmas for Kids fundraiser. The event's goal is to raise money and gather gifts for local kids and families in need during the holiday season. All proceeds go to Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV).

M. Lynn Crane is the Executive Director of USAFV. She says the fundraiser makes a big difference to local families.

"OptimERA conceived of this program and their folks do ALL the work to benefit USAFV. We use all the funds raised to pay for clothing, books, and toys to give to local children whose families may need a little help during the holidays. We are so fortunate to have the support of corporate neighbors such as OptimERA," said Crane.

Everyone who donates toys or funds to the event are entered into weekly giveaway drawings and the Christmas Day Raffle.

For more information, contact Bering Sea Office Supply at 907-581-2070.

