KUCB's Annual Fundraiser is going on now

Published November 4, 2022 at 1:26 PM AKDT
2022 KUCB Sweatshirts

KUCB is in the midst of our annual non-profit fundraiser.

Our non-profit exists to keep you connected to what’s going on in Unalaska and beyond. During our membership drive, KUCB turns to you. Donations from individuals like you provide the single most important source of funding for KUCB, giving our reporters and producers the tools they need to do their meaningful work. Your contribution will always come back to you in the form of quality news, information, and entertainment.

Donate now and get some great incentives including:

  • $25 per entry into the plane ticket drawing* + a KUCB Sticker.  Winner of the drawing gets a system-wide Alaska Airlines plane ticket and a Ravn Alaska ticket between ANC and DUT.
  • $50 Fan club level: get a sticker pack with all of your favorite KUCB shows.
  • $150 Sweatshirt level AND 5 GB OptimERA Wifi!!!

The live on air portion of our drive kicks off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10th with an open mic and kickoff party at the Norwegian Rat! We will be live on the air for the next 30 hours so don't miss the fun live over KUCB Radio.

2022 KUCB Stickers

*full details on the drawing can be found here

