Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Warriors place in top 10 at the Grace Grizzly Shakedown tournament

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published December 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM AKST
Bethel Warrior's Keegan Thompson on his way to pinning Buckland's Harold Curtis in the 140 pound weight class.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel Warrior's Keegan Thompson on his way to pinning Buckland's Harold Curtis in the 140 pound weight class.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel's 138 pound Riley Boney bested Attia Braham from Service High School.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel's 138 pound Riley Boney bested Attia Braham from Service High School.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel's Sheldon Smith on his way to pinning Houston High School's Trenton Keith at 125 pounds.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel's Sheldon Smith on his way to pinning Houston High School's Trenton Keith at 125 pounds.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Freshman Jackson Iverson pins Grace Christian's Braxton Smith in the 140 pound weight class.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Freshman Jackson Iverson pins Grace Christian's Braxton Smith in the 140 pound weight class.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel's Zahcory Jacobs-McDonald pinned Chugiak's John Armstrong.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel's Zahcory Jacobs-McDonald pinned Chugiak's John Armstrong.
Martin Smith / BRHS

Bethel Regional High School wrestlers traveled to Anchorage to compete in the Grace Grizzly Shakedown tournament at the Grace Christian School on Dec. 1 and 2.

Only three Lady Warriors made it to the tournament. At 128 pounds, Ashlynn Lonewolf was the only competitor to make it to the podium, placing third in her weight class.

On the boys’ side, seven made the trip and managed to place ninth overall out of 29 teams.

Notable finishes were by Sheldon Smith, with fourth at 125 pounds, and Jacob Carmichael, who earned second place at 215 pounds.

Next up for Bethel teams is the Great Alaska Conference Tournament held in the Warrior Dome this Friday, Dec. 8. The top two finishers in each weight class will earn a berth at the state wrestling tournament Dec. 15 and 16 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
