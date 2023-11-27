FEMA registration deadline less than a month away

People affected by this spring’s ice jam and snowmelt flooding along the Yukon, Tanana, Kuskokwim, and other Alaskan rivers have less than a month to apply for state and federal disaster assistance.

According to a press release, residents affected by the flooding between May 12 and June 3 have until Dec. 22 to apply for individual federal assistance.

The deadline applies to survivors living in the Copper River, Kuspuk, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon, and Yukon Flats Regional Educational Attendance Areas.

Businesses, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofit organizations can receive low-interest loans to address disaster-related impacts as well through the United States Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. Those loan applications are also due by Dec. 22.

The state’s Individual Assistance Program deadline is Dec. 31. It’s available to people who haven’t previously received state assistance for this year’s spring flood damage. The Federal Emergencu Management Agency (FEMA) and the State Individual Assistance programs have different qualifying expenses. For example, FEMA cannot cover the loss of a subsistence cabin, but the state program can.

Affected individuals are encouraged to register for both state and federal assistance. Even if you have already registered for the State of Alaska's disaster assistance program, you are encouraged to also register with FEMA to determine if you may be eligible to receive additional funds through FEMA.

To date, FEMA has received 586 registrations and approved more than $2.9 million in assistance for the spring ice jam and snowmelt flooding.