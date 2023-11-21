© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Lancer Smith Tournament draws over a thousand wrestlers to the Menard Center

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM AKST
Senior Isabel Lieb took 1st place at the Lancer Smith Tournament.
1 of 6  — IMG_1125.jpeg
Senior Isabel Lieb took 1st place at the Lancer Smith Tournament.
Martin Smith / BRHS
BRHS Senior Paul Dyment pins Ben Fudge of Bartlett.
2 of 6  — IMG_1105.jpeg
BRHS Senior Paul Dyment pins Ben Fudge of Bartlett.
Martin Smith / BRHS
BRHS Junior Varsity Brandon Ayapan secures a takedown against Gunnar Davis of Cordova.
3 of 6  — IMG_1092.jpeg
BRHS Junior Varsity Brandon Ayapan secures a takedown against Gunnar Davis of Cordova.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel Junior Varsity Brandon Ayapan took 1st place in the 112-pound weight class.
4 of 6  — IMG_1121.jpeg
Bethel Junior Varsity Brandon Ayapan took 1st place in the 112-pound weight class.
Martin Smith / BRHS
Bethel Varsity boys place second with four wrestlers (not pictured: Paul Dyment).
5 of 6  — IMG_1135.jpeg
Bethel Varsity boys place second with four wrestlers (not pictured: Paul Dyment).
Martin Smith / BRHS
Ellis Johnson attempts a shot on John Anderson of Wasilla.
6 of 6  — IMG_1098.jpeg
Ellis Johnson attempts a shot on John Anderson of Wasilla.
Martin Smith / BRHS

Bethel Regional High School traveled to Wasilla to compete in the Lancer Smith Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Nov. 17 and 18. Only four of the boys competed in the varsity division, and seven wrestlers competed in the junior varsity division. Senior Paul Dyment placed fourth at 135 pounds, and senior Ellis Johnson placed third at 160 pounds.

According to Head Coach Darren Lieb, the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament is considered the toughest high school tournament of the season because of the amount of teams and talent that compete from all over the state.

As for the Lady Warriors, the team placed ninth out of the 37 teams in Wasilla. Senior Jordan Klejka placed sixth at 120 pounds. Her current record is 29 wins and 9 losses for the season. Senior Isabel Lieb remains undefeated for the year with 29 wins. She took first place at 132 pounds. And freshman Riley Boney placed fourth, improving her record to 23 wins nine losses in the 138 pound weight class.

Both teams will have Thanksgiving weekend off. Up next for the Warriors is the Grace Christian Grizzly Shakedown Tournament in Anchorage.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
