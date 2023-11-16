Four people charged in YKCC smuggling attempt

Alaska State Troopers are accusing two people of smuggling drugs into the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. They are saying that two current inmates organized it.

According to a trooper report, Dane Hodgdon, 38, and Frederick Wilson, 35, coordinated two instances where Bethel residents Sarah Walker, 47, and Rebecca Flynn, 22, drove over to the correctional center and threw packages over the fence.

Troopers said that one of those packages was a bag of white powder that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Both packages also contained suboxone, which according to troopers is used to treat opiate addiction.

All four people have been charged with one felony count of promoting contraband in the first degree and two misdemeanor counts of promoting contraband in the second degree. These charges can lead to between two and six years in prison if they’re convicted.

Both the Alaska Department of Corrections and Alaska State Troopers declined to comment other than what was stated in the court documents. Bethel District Attorney Mark Clark also declined to comment.