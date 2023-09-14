Early voting for Bethel's municipal election begins Sept. 18

Early voting for the municipal election in Bethel runs from Monday, Sept. 18 until Oct. 2, the day before the election. You can vote early at Bethel City Hall on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. The Absentee-by-mail application deadline is Sept. 23, and the electronic ballot application deadline is Sept. 26.

There are eight candidates running for four open city council seats. Write-in candidates can still register with the city until 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. There are no local propositions on the ballot.

The names of the three incumbents are Henry S. Batchelor Jr., Mary “Beth” Hessler, and Mark Springer. Newcomers Teresa Keller, John Lloyd, Mikayla Miller, Danny Suiter, and Nick Watson will appear on the ballot. As of this report there are no write-in candidates.

The top four vote-getters will earn two-year terms on Bethel City Council.

Election day is Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at two polling places. The first precinct is located at the Lower Kuskokwim District Board Room, and the second precinct is at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center.

If you require special assistance or bilingual needs, please contact the Bethel City Clerk’s office 24 hours prior to the time of casting your ballot.