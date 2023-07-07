Troopers identify body found on the Yukon River as missing Marshall woman

Alaska State Troopers say that a missing woman from the Yukon River village of Marshall has been found dead.

Kimberly Fitka O’Domin’s body was found about 30 miles upriver from Emmonak more than a week ago on June 27, but she wasn’t publicly identified until July 6. Alaska State Troopers, citing the state medical examiner’s office, said that she drowned.

O’Domin’s family and friends have been searching for her since she went missing from the village on June 15. There is no evidence of foul play, according to a trooper report, but law enforcement will continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

O’Domin’s family has since set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of living expenses for her seven surviving children.

If you have information that has not been shared with law enforcement, you can call the Alaska State Troopers in Bethel at 907-543-2294. Reference incident AK23061306. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the AKTips smartphone app. People can also contact the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA via email. The email address is contact@mmiwusa.org. The group can also be contacted via direct message through their Facebook page.