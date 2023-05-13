UAF Kuskokwim Campus 2023 Commencement Ceremony includes two Doctor of Philosophy Degrees

The Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel was full of friends, family, and community leaders on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. They gathered to celebrate the latest graduates from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Kuskokwim Campus.

This year, the president, chancellor, vice chancellor, and members of the board of regents of the University of Alaska Fairbanks attended. Bethel Regional High School’s Junior ROTC presented the colors and were followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and introductory remarks by Kuskokwim Campus Director Carolyn Goolsby.

Orutsararmiut Native Council's Chief Louie Andrew gave the invocation, and the keynote address was given by Rose Domnick from St. Mary’s.

Over half of the students were from the Rural Human Services and Human Services Associate of Applied Science cohort programs. Notably, 30 out of this year’s 37 graduates were women.

Two Alaska Native women received their Doctorates of Philosophy. Catherine Keggutailnguq Moses of Toksook Bay received her PhD in Linguistics: Interdisciplinary Studies. Kuskokwim faculty member Sally Angass’aq Samson also received her PhD in Linguistics.

There were four student addresses given for this year’s graduation, which also marked the campus' 49th commencement ceremony. And the all-female cast gave moving speeches.

After the presentation and conferring of degrees, students from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik filled the room with drums and dancing.