The Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting starts today. Here's the agenda

The Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting starts today at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The board will consider 52 proposals to change regulations in Bristol Bay’s commercial, sport and subsistence fisheries.

Tuesday Nov. 29

The meeting begins with staff reports and public testimony, including reports from advisory committees, which will continue in the afternoon.

The deadline for people to sign up to testify at the meeting is 4 p.m. today. Public testimony will likely be limited to three minutes for individuals and groups and 10 minutes for advisory committee representatives.

Wednesday Nov. 30

Public testimony will continue on Wednesday.

Committee work will begin after public testimony has concluded. The Committee of the Whole will discuss the first group of proposals (11 - 13), which includes three proposals for the Nushagak-Mulchatna King Salmon Management Plan and king salmon harvest reporting.

Thursday Dec. 1

The Committee of the Whole will then discuss 19 proposals (14 - 32) related to subsistence and sport fishing. It will then move on to 30 proposals (33 - 62) related to commercial salmon and herring fishing.

Friday Dec. 2 and Saturday Dec. 3

The Board will likely start deliberations of the proposals on Friday. The last day of the meeting is Saturday.

The schedule may change depending on how long public testimony lasts and how quickly the board moves through the proposals.

Audio of the meeting will be available at the Board of Fish website.

