The WHO urges Israel to stop attacks on Gaza's medical infrastructure

We begin, though, with the head of the World Health Organization. He's calling on Israel to stop attacking health care facilities in Gaza after the last major hospital in the north was raided, shut down, the patients forcibly evacuated and medical staff detained. It was one of hundreds of attacks on hospitals in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the WHO. Israel says the hospital was being used by Hamas. I spoke with the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, about what's left of Gaza's health system and his own close encounter with an Israeli airstrike. Ghebreyesus was at Yemen's International Airport in Sanaa with a high-level U.N. delegation when it was struck last week. He says he narrowly escaped.

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS: I think everybody was in disarray, running everywhere. Actually, the airstrike was a few meters from where we were.

FADEL: Wow.

GHEBREYESUS: I still have tinnitus now, and my ear is still ringing, which I hope will be temporary, due to the loud explosion. We didn't have any protection, no shelter, and some of the fragments were falling, actually, near where we were. And that's why one of the crew was wounded. I think you have seen the video - how big the explosion was when the control tower was hit.

FADEL: Now, you talked about the tinnitus in your ear - that your ears are still ringing. How are you and your staff otherwise?

GHEBREYESUS: I spoke to other colleagues, and they're OK. Of course, when I say they're OK, everybody is still in shock. Of course, one of our crew members from the U.N. Aviation is wounded and still in hospital. We evacuated him to Amman, and he will have surgery there. And we're all OK except him. And there were people, Yemenis, who were killed, who were, at the time, in the tower - the control tower.

FADEL: The Israeli military said it wasn't aware you and the U.N. delegation were at the airport. Do you believe that?

GHEBREYESUS: I can't really say anything about that. But what I know is we have done the regular notification - what they call, U.N. term, deconfliction protocol. And everybody that should know was aware, and...

FADEL: Including the Israelis?

GHEBREYESUS: That's what I would expect.

FADEL: The Israeli military said, though, that it bombed the airport because Houthi rebels used it to smuggle weapons and for the entry of senior Iranian officials. In your view, does that explanation make the airport a legitimate military target?

GHEBREYESUS: I don't think so because there were commercial flights scheduled to take off. Since these are commercial flights, all the information is actually in open source. Anybody can see it. You know, if you know that situation, you don't strike.

FADEL: Since we're talking about Yemen, I would love to get into the public health challenges - I mean, the real crises that Yemen faces. What did you learn when you visited?

GHEBREYESUS: The crisis in Yemen is already - has been there for more than 10 years now.

FADEL: Yeah.

GHEBREYESUS: Out of the 38 million population, almost close to half needs humanitarian aid. The cholera outbreak in Yemen is the largest on earth - not only cholera, but measles, and polio has returned to the country. But my mission was not actually for humanitarian situation. It was to negotiate with the Houthis to release our colleagues who have been in detention for some time.

FADEL: Are you still optimistic that you will see your colleagues released?

GHEBREYESUS: That's what I had hoped from our discussion, and I don't know how this, now, airstrike would affect, actually, our negotiation. But we have agreed on four points, very concrete, on moving forward.

FADEL: I want to turn to Gaza, where health care workers continue their work under great risk. You recently called on Israel to stop attacking hospitals. What prompted that call?

GHEBREYESUS: The level of destruction of health facilities in Gaza is something that we have never seen before. Out of the 36 total hospitals that Gaza has, 20 are out of function already. The remaining 16 are partially functional. And when hospitals are destroyed like that while the health need of the population is increasing - because of trauma, injuries are on the increase - many people who could have been saved are dying because of lack of services. That's why we're asking Israel to protect health facilities.

FADEL: How much of the alarm with your statement is about the recent raid at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza, where local health authorities say the Israeli military forcibly evacuated patients and detained staff, including the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya? Now, the Israeli military said, among the 240 people it took, it included 15 people they say participated in the October 7 attack. I mean, does the explanation by the Israeli military - that they're doing this to go after Hamas - make it acceptable to go after hospitals?

GHEBREYESUS: It doesn't make it acceptable because health facilities should be protected. And if you see not only health facilities, but the level of destruction in Gaza is really, you know, something that you cannot even describe in words. More than 45,000 people have been killed. More than 60% are women and children. This alone is enough to stop the war.

You know, I know war. I know war as a child. And that's why I hate war. You know, the only thing I know related to war? It's death, destruction, and then, of course, those who survive, displacement, deprivation, hunger - that's what I know - grief...

FADEL: Yeah.

GHEBREYESUS: ...Mothers crying. So when we say, please protect health, when we call for a ceasefire, we're saying, please look for the alternative - peace. It's in the best interest of Israel as well. I don't think war will be a solution. Maybe for the time being, we would see, OK, we won - we killed this guy or killed that guy - that we would see as a win. But I don't think, in the long term, it's a win. If we're going to have a win, it's finding a political solution that can transcend generations for generations to come. I can feel it. By the way, there is an experience in Yemen...

FADEL: Yeah.

GHEBREYESUS: ...The same sound just comes to my mind every now and then, even from childhood.

FADEL: Wow.

GHEBREYESUS: I know that sound. I know the image. I know the smell. I know it.

FADEL: That was the World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

