After Harris' loss, black female political organizers are unsure what to do next

Black women have been essential to turning out the vote among young people, poor people and people of color. Now, after Kamala Harris lost the chance to become the first Black woman president, many Black women organizers say they're exhausted and reevaluating. NPR's Ashley Lopez reports.

ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: Kamryn Davis works to get Black and brown students living in the Philadelphia area engaged in politics. Her group organizes around issues like public education and voting rights.

KAMRYN DAVIS: So I had a baby in May. And I actually, you know, came back a little bit earlier, like, because of just the chaos surrounding this election.

LOPEZ: Davis cut her maternity leave short when President Biden dropped out because she felt it created an opening to engage students who until then were uninterested in the election. But ultimately, young voters were among many groups that swung towards President-elect Donald Trump this year. And Trump's platform is pretty much the complete opposite of what her group is working towards.

DAVIS: And the fact that I sacrificed my mind, body and spirit to really just try to educate young people and to kind of see how the results played out and now the aftermath, I'm exhausted. I'm exhausted as a Black woman, as a mother, as a youth advocate, 'cause I'm only 24 years old. I'm tired.

LOPEZ: This is something that Kadida Kenner, who is with the New Pennsylvania Project, says she's been hearing a lot, which is why a lot of organizers are taking a break.

KADIDA KENNER: I think it's necessary to protect our own mental health in this moment. We can't be the protectors and defenders of all people all the time.

LOPEZ: For Black organizers, this time brings a mix of disappointments. Black voters largely backed Harris, even though many of their coalition partners, including Latinos and voters under 30, moved towards Trump. And in doing so, they cast their ballots against a Black woman.

SOMMER FOSTER: I mean, I definitely think that coalition politics are always tricky, right?

LOPEZ: That's Sommer Foster, executive director of Michigan Voices, a voter mobilization group. She says, it's hard getting groups of people with different cultures and needs to come together toward a common goal. But Black women like Foster have been doing the hard work of trying anyway.

FOSTER: Black women feel like that we have saved democracy over and over and over again, and sometimes we haven't seen the same solidarity coming from other communities. And folks are rethinking the best way to utilize resources and the best way to move forward.

LOPEZ: In Philadelphia, Kamryn Davis says, for her, this could mean maybe being more selective about who her group works with.

DAVIS: What we do need to make sure is that we are also being prioritized in other people's agendas. And when it comes to coalition building, moving forward, we should not build coalitions with anybody that does not also care about the issues that are impacting our community.

LOPEZ: Christina Greer, a political science professor at Fordham University, says this moment could have an impact on political organizing, but it's still too early to tell what that may look like.

CHRISTINA GREER: We've never had a moment in this country where collectively, Black women are like - you know what? - I am working my tail off for this country that doesn't appreciate my efforts. It doesn't appreciate my intellectual input, it doesn't appreciate my blood, sweat and tears, and so you guys can figure it out.

LOPEZ: Many activists say they're regrouping but still plan to do the work they've been doing for many years now. Angelique Hinton, the executive director of PA Youth Vote, says she, too, is disappointed with this election. But she says getting different voters to work together is still essential.

ANGELIQUE HINTON: I am still very much interested because I know that we are stronger together, and I know we're in the same communities and that, you know, when we build coalitions, we can together lift up issues.

LOPEZ: Hinton says she thinks a lot of Black women who are taking a break right now will eventually come back to this type of political work. She just thinks it might take a while.

Ashley Lopez, NPR News.

