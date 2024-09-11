School Board Seat A: Ryan H. Humphrey

This year, KUCB sent a questionnaire to all of the candidates on the ballot for the municipal election. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Their responses are published unedited.

Please list your current and previous occupations. I have spent the past 15 years working in education.

Please list your previous relevant experience. I spent 12 years as a classroom social studies teacher, two of which were here at Unalaska City School. I spent one year as a Dean of Students and Athletic Director in Umatilla Oregon, and I was the Principal and Activities Director of Unalaska City School for the past two school years.

Please list your community involvement, past and present. I have served on the PCR Advisory Committee for the past two years.

What motivated you to seek a seat on the school board? We have a very unique and special school here in Unalaska. I am running for school board so that we keep the school moving forward in a positive manner. I believe that with my experience working in the schools for the past few years I have a unique understanding of the issues that the school and its staff are facing.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the Unalaska school board? My 15 years working in education, and my four years serving the students of Unalaska, and my dedication to this community, I believe, make me uniquely qualified to serve on the school board.

What are your top three priorities for the school district, if elected?

1. Maintain the positive relationship that has been created with the community throughout the years.

2. Maintain a school system in which the employees feel valued, trusted and respected.

3. Maintain a school system in which the students are held to high standards but are also valued for their personalities and are seen as individuals with varying needs and goals.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that the school board hasn’t yet considered? I do not have any specific issues that I want to see addressed. I do want to make sure that as we make changes to our schools that those changes are made with thoughtfulness and are well planned for.

Return to the 2024 Municipal Election Guide

