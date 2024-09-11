City Council Seat G: Shari Coleman

This year, KUCB sent a questionnaire to all of the candidates on the ballot for the municipal election. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Their responses are published unedited.

Please list your current and previous occupations. I am currently employed by UniSea, Inc. as the Environmental Compliance Manager. I have worked for UniSea for 12 years, and before that, for the City of Unalaska, the State of Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and the International Pacific Halibut Commission. My private ventures include owning a small business in Unalaska and delivering contract services for several years.

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience. I have been fortunate to have had opportunities to work or volunteer for various government entities at municipal, state, national, and international levels: City of Unalaska, State of Alaska, State of Colorado, and US Corps of Engineers, among others. Many of my positions have been with organizations that rely at least in part on government funding, and I know first-hand how funding cuts impact both government and non-government organizations' mission. I have developed a "whole of government" approach to how Unalaska manages services, taxes, and resources; and I have also learned how state and national policy, or financial decisions impact our community. I believe having this knowledge makes me a more efficient, more knowledgeable, Council member.

Please list your community involvement, past and present. The lifeblood of any community can be measured by its members' active engagement in that community. I am on the Unalaska Fish & Game Advisory Committee and the Local Emergency Management Committee; I have been a board member for UCB and the Unalaska Chamber of Commerce; and for 15 years volunteered as an EMT/firefighter. I am a long-time member of USAFV, MOTA and UCB. I support their annual fund-raisers, as well as events sponsored by the Lion's Club, PCR, UCSD and IHFS. My commitment to our community includes state-level engagements on the managing boards of the Aleutian Islands Waterway Safety Committee and the Marine Conservation Alliance.

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council? I strongly believe our City Council should reflect the diversity of the community it serves. I am currently the only member with direct ties to the seafood processing industry; the economic driver not just for Unalaska-Dutch Harbor but for Southwest Alaska as a whole. I think it is vitally important that an industry with such an enormous economic impact on our community be represented on Council, and have an opportunity to contribute to the long-term success of the City of Unalaska.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council? I have been a member of this community for nearly 30 years. Unalaska is not merely my primary residence, it is my home. As a property owner, I have a vested interest in ensuring Unalaska's long-term viability and success. I have served on the Unalaska City Council for the past seven years - an extraordinary opportunity that has taught me how to build consensus among the various stakeholders that make up our community. The combination of my longevity as a resident, my community involvement, and my professional experience brings institutional knowledge and wisdom to Council's deliberations and decision making.

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected? Build a strong, viable community through rational, informed, and sensible public decision-making processes. Maintain a commitment to fiduciary oversight of public funds, to ensure that the City of Unalaska maintains its ability to attract qualified employees and provide appropriate services to the community, without sacrificing its economic security. Explore avenues for economic diversification, while recognizing the impact of living expenses in Unalaska; of which planning and preparedness is key to sustainability.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that Unalaska’s City Council hasn’t yet considered? I was elected by the voters of Unalaska and consider it my duty to serve as a conduit for the community. Although I am currently the sole seafood industry representative on Council I have no specific fisheries agenda; rather, I am a representative of the people, both those who voted for me and those who did not. My goal is to make wise decisions for the community as a whole, and to ensure that the voices of the community are considered when making those decisions. If a community member believes there is an issue upon which Council should take action, I welcome them to speak with me about it.

Return to the 2024 Municipal Election Guide

