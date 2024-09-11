City Council Seat G: Abe Palmer

This year, KUCB sent a questionnaire to all of the candidates on the ballot for the municipal election. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Their responses are published unedited.

Please list your current and previous occupations. 42 years of Grocery Retail experience. I have been a Store Director and GM of Retail Operations for multiple companies both here in Unalaska for the past 20 years and the lower 48. I currently work at Safeway.

Please list your previous government or other relevant experience. I have no governmental experience other than sitting as a committee member on the Non-Profit Grants Committee back in 2001/2002. I believe that my managerial experience of balancing budgets, achieving financial targets, holding various departments and individuals accountable for result achievements and making the right decisions will aid me as a council member and add value to what the council as a collective group are trying to accomplish.

Please list your community involvement, past and present. Lately, my community involvement has been lacking. I have been more of a behind the scenes guy helping other organizations with their fundraising events. In years past, many community members may remember some of the events (Safeway) use to host to raise money for Breast Cancer research, local Scholarships for graduating seniors as well as assisting non-profits such as USAFV and the Qawalangin Tribe with the proceeds of our holiday Care Bag sales. During my early years here in Unalaska working for AC I was a Lion's Club Member and served the community through Lions Club sponsored events

What motivated you to seek a seat on City Council? I have been contemplating running for the past several elections. Having been approached by several community members previously. I decided that it is now or never. I have been a long time resident of Unalaska for 20 plus years. All five of our children have attended school here, graduated or received their GED from UCSD. Our grandchildren are currently attending school here. I am at a time in my life and career that I am able to now give back to the community in some way just like so many others have through helping make the right decisions for a better future for Unalaksa.

What qualifications do you have to serve on the City Council? I did not know that there were qualifications needed to be a council member. LOL!!! The city council is nothing more than a collective group of individuals from different Backgrounds, Race, Religion, Occupation, Education and all have their own Opinions as to what would be best for the community. The strongest qualification I possess in business and in life is integrity to do the right thing and make the right choices.

What are your top three priorities for the city, if elected? It is too soon for me to honestly answer this question. I am new to this and will need time to see where the areas of most opportunity are before addressing them.

Is there an issue or proposal you want to bring to the table that Unalaska’s City Council hasn’t yet considered? There are some areas of concern I will seek answers for but not until I gather more information so I don't address it or them without the facts.

