People on the internet are going cuckoo for -- cucumbers?

It's almost Labor Day, and that means the end of cucumber season, so if you're trying to throw together a few more summer salads, listen up.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LOGAN MOFFITT: Sometimes, you need to eat an entire cucumber. This is the best way to do it.

Social media creator Logan Moffitt is behind a new cucumber craze on TikTok. He uploads near-daily recipe videos. Moffitt slices a cucumber on a mandoline - that's a slicer - and tosses it with a few essential ingredients.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MOFFITT: Add a bunch of soy sauce, a little sesame oil, one clove of grated garlic, little bit of sugar, MSG obviously, and a little bit of chili crisp.

MARTIN: Then he gives everything a good shake.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MOFFITT: Shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, shake.

MARTÍNEZ: Moffitt's videos have inspired TikTok users to create their own takes on cucumber salad. One uses smoked salmon and cream cheese. Another resembles a California roll. Another is drizzled with peanut sauce. Eric Banh is a Chinese - Vietnamese chef from Seattle. He has his own favorite cucumber salad recipe. He starts by peeling and slicing the vegetable - but don't throw away the peels.

ERIC BANH: So the vinaigrette will be combinations of water, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, and then you put it in a blender, along with those cucumber peels.

MARTIN: For something a little creamier, try making a raita, an Indian yogurt-based dip. Vishwesh Bhatt is the chef at Snackbar in Oxford, Miss.

VISHWESH BHATT: It's very similar to the Turkish or Greek tzatziki. Essentially, you take cucumbers, and then sometimes you can add some chilies or onions and then mix all that with a little lemon juice and yogurt and some toasted cumin and some mustard.

MARTÍNEZ: Or you could make a benedictine spread. It's a dish from the American South that's sometimes made with green food coloring. Bhatt makes it differently.

BHATT: Cucumbers, fresh dill, parsley, little bit of garlic, onion, cream cheese, and I also like to add a little mascarpone because I like the creaminess of the mascarpone. I don't use food coloring because I don't think it's necessary.

MARTIN: And if you don't happen to have mascarpone on hand, just use mayonnaise. But if all this is just too much prep for you, it's always a good time for a simple cucumber crudite. And if you still have a few cukes left over, drop a slice into a summer cocktail or add a few to plain drinking water. It's summer in a glass.

