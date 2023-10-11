© 2023 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Town
The community of Unalaska is a busy place to live. Our community calendar is full of events and activities. About Town is your source for coverage of community events and sports. KUCB staff writes many of the stories, but we also accept contributions from community members for this section of our website. If you'd like to submit a story to About Town, send it to info@kucb.org.

UCSD seeks public participation in its strategic planning workshop

KUCB | By Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM AKDT
Sofia Stuart-Rasi
/
KUCB

The Unalaska City School District is inviting the public to participate in a strategic planning workshop on Oct. 24 and 25. The workshop will focus on identifying the top three focus areas for the district for the next three to five years. Participants will have the opportunity to review data and provide input.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch and School Board President Jolene Longo discuss how the strategic plan affects the district and who can attend the event.

For more information, head to KUCB’s community calendar or contact the district office at (907) 581-3151.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 10, 2023.

Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Sofia was born and raised in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. She’s reported around the U.S. for local public radio stations, NPR and National Native News. Sofia has a Master of Arts in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana, a graduate certificate in Documentary Studies from the Salt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from the University of Colorado Boulder. In between her studies, Sofia was a ski bum in Telluride, Colorado for a few years.
See stories by Sofia Stuart-Rasi
Related Content
Load More