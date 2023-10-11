UCSD seeks public participation in its strategic planning workshop

The Unalaska City School District is inviting the public to participate in a strategic planning workshop on Oct. 24 and 25. The workshop will focus on identifying the top three focus areas for the district for the next three to five years. Participants will have the opportunity to review data and provide input.

In this episode of “Island Interviews,” UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch and School Board President Jolene Longo discuss how the strategic plan affects the district and who can attend the event.

For more information, head to KUCB’s community calendar or contact the district office at (907) 581-3151.

This interview originally aired on KUCB on Oct. 10, 2023.