'Wait Wait' for September 16, 2023: With Not My Job guest Hillary Rodham Clinton

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Hillary Rodham Clinton and panelists Faith Salie, Josh Gondelman and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Cold Truth About Cold Medicine; Tough Times for Mr. Rodgers; Diamonds Are For Everyone

Panel Questions

Boebert Busted

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the good sides of famous villains, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz the Clinton Global Initiative's Hillary Rodham Clinton on CGI

Hillary Rodham Clinton has run the political gamut, from first lady to New York senator to secretary of state to presidential nominee. and this week, she joins us to talk about the Clinton Global Initiative. She's done it all, but the one world left for her to conquer is answering questions about Cats on our news quiz.

Panel Questions

A New Reporter on the Eras Beat; Performance Reviews Get Worse

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Nip, A Tuck and A Belly Rub; Saved By The Bear Cam; Australian Rules Golf

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we know cold medicine doesn't work, what's the next thing we'll learn about a drug.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.