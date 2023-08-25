Statement to the community about recent reporting

After much deliberation with our news team and discussion with sources, we’ve taken the unprecedented step of removing a story from our homepage that we published yesterday on a Matson crane exercise. There were discrepancies among the Unalaska Fire Department and ILWU leadership about the success of the Aug. 10 exercise. Thank you for your understanding as we work to better understand the issues at hand.

At KUCB, we strive to maintain a foundation of trust and credibility with the local community. We aim to consistently report news that provides the public with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the events, ideas and culture in the region. While we want to provide Unalaskans with content as quickly as we can, we hold accuracy above efficiency and output. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to better understand the issue.