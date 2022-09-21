© 2022 KUCB
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Colorado kids break a record for the longest hopscotch course

Published September 21, 2022 at 3:34 AM AKDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of extreme hopscotch. Many kids draw chalk squares and hop through them. A common diagram has 10 numbered squares. But some Colorado kids went beyond that at a state park in Littleton. Their hopscotch course is 4.37 miles long, apparently exceeding a Guinness record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Sadly, the squares are not numbered. It would start getting hard to squeeze in all the digits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.