Here's the scoop on the 2022 Ice Cream Social
It was a record turnout for the 30th annual Ice Cream Social, which took place last Saturday at Eagle's View Elementary School.
Local businesses and community members donated door prizes, but the ice cream stole the show. Preschool teacher Joni Scott, who coordinated the event, said 78 gallons of ice cream were served throughout the afternoon.
"I love our community and all it does for our children. The preschool is truly grateful to the community and local businesses for supporting Unalaska Preschool, and we couldn't have pulled off such a great event without so many volunteers and generous donations," said Scott. "I'm grateful to everyone who came together for the ice cream social.
High school students, parents, and community members volunteered to scoop ice cream, serve toppings and assist with event setup and cleanup.
Unalaska Preschool would like to thank:
Optimera
Ravn
AML
Alaska Ship
American Seafoods
Alyeska Seafoods
AB Rankin
Albert Burnham
Alaska Ship
Aleutian Life Studios
ASFA
Aquatics Center
Aleutian Chiropractic
Bering Sea Office Supply Store
City of Unalaska
Dutch Grind
Gibson Family
Grand Aleutian
Hanson Family
Juanita Acevedo
KUCB
Lion’s Club
LFS
Marti Diaz
Northern Alaska Contractors
Norwegian Rat Saloon
Ounalashka Corporation
Pound Family
PCR
Qawalangin Tribe
Safeway
Shaishnikoff Family
Terry Warren
Unisea
UCSD
USAFV