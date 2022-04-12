Here's the scoop on the 2022 Ice Cream Social

It was a record turnout for the 30th annual Ice Cream Social, which took place last Saturday at Eagle's View Elementary School.

Local businesses and community members donated door prizes, but the ice cream stole the show. Preschool teacher Joni Scott, who coordinated the event, said 78 gallons of ice cream were served throughout the afternoon.

"I love our community and all it does for our children. The preschool is truly grateful to the community and local businesses for supporting Unalaska Preschool, and we couldn't have pulled off such a great event without so many volunteers and generous donations," said Scott. "I'm grateful to everyone who came together for the ice cream social.

High school students, parents, and community members volunteered to scoop ice cream, serve toppings and assist with event setup and cleanup.

Unalaska Preschool would like to thank:

Optimera

Ravn

AML

Alaska Ship

American Seafoods

Alyeska Seafoods

AB Rankin

Albert Burnham

Alaska Ship

Aleutian Life Studios

ASFA

Aquatics Center

Aleutian Chiropractic

Bering Sea Office Supply Store

City of Unalaska

Dutch Grind

Gibson Family

Grand Aleutian

Hanson Family

Juanita Acevedo

KUCB

Lion’s Club

LFS

Marti Diaz

Northern Alaska Contractors

Norwegian Rat Saloon

Ounalashka Corporation

Pound Family

PCR

Qawalangin Tribe

Safeway

Shaishnikoff Family

Terry Warren

Unisea

UCSD

USAFV