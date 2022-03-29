© 2022
Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now she'll get an honorary doctorate

Published March 29, 2022 at 2:49 AM AKDT

(SOUNDBITE OF TAYLOR SWIFT SONG, "BLANK SPACE")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now gets an honorary degree. New York University will write her name in the blank space on a doctorate of fine arts, something that was not in her wildest dreams. She gives a commencement address at Yankee Stadium, the kind of place where she might normally sing. In addition to becoming a graduate, she's on the NYU curriculum. The university recently held its first-ever class on Taylor Swift. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.