Rough start to the week? 5th-grade class in Indiana is awaiting your call

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rough start to the week? A fifth-grade class in Wawasee, Ind., is awaiting your call. Students at Milford School set up their own hotline called When Life Gives You Lemons - Call a 5th Grader. Inspirational quotes and advice come in both English and Spanish. Press one for Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader? Press two for jokes, or press three for a pep talk.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: You look nice today.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: Be you. You're the best.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #3: Get out and follow your dreams.

