Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police near Manchester, England, received an urgent call late Monday night. Somebody spotted a tiger on the loose in a residential neighborhood. The witness reported the animal was resting in someone's yard and pawing at the grass. So police rushed to the scene, and they found the predator, which lay motionless and did not move as they approached. A thorough investigation determined that the tiger was, in fact, a giant stuffed animal.