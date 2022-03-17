NASA is gathering names to add to a flash drive that will be launched into space

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Wouldn't a round-trip ticket to outer space be a nice vacation? I know, I know. Not likely for most of us. But NASA says you can at least send your name to space as a consolation prize. The upcoming mission is called Artemis 1, and NASA's collecting names on a flash drive that'll launch with a rocket that's going to swing around the moon. Now, it's free to slap your name on that flash drive, and they've already received over a million names so far. I really hope they have room for mine. I mean, it's just one letter. It's MORNING EDITION.