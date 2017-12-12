Australian Town Misses Its Sesquicentennial By 3 Years

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An Australian town discovered the truth about its past. Charleville was preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, the sesquicentennial. Researchers asked which day the town was founded in 1868 and found out it was not 1868 but 1865. The town missed the sesquicentennial by three years and now faces the lesser-known but still interesting 153rd anniversary, the sesquicen-third-tennial (ph)?