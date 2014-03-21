© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
Your voice in the Aleutians.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 SXSW Discoveries Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published March 21, 2014 at 4:00 AM AKDT
Future Islands.
1 of 10  — Future Islands.
Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta.
2 of 10  — Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta.
Spray Paint.
3 of 10  — Spray Paint.
Jon Chamberlain
PHOX.
4 of 10  — PHOX.
Ex Hex.
5 of 10  — Ex Hex.
Jonah Takagi
Ages and Ages.
6 of 10  — Ages and Ages.
Bear Hands.
7 of 10  — Bear Hands.
The Strypes.
8 of 10  — The Strypes.
Andrew Whitton
Reese.
9 of 10  — Reese.
Reese.
Oil Boom.
10 of 10  — Oil Boom.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.