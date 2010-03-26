Lay Low: Country Music, By Way Of Iceland

Lovisa Elisabet Sigrunardottir, better known by the stage name Lay Low, is often called the Patsy Cline of Iceland, and it's not hard to hear why. Her latest record, Farewell Good Night's Sleep, draws inspiration from country music of the 1950s and '60s, and even replicates recording techniques from that era.

"We had all the tape machines, and the band played all together in one room," Lay Low says.

Farewell Good Night's Sleep has already been certified gold in Iceland — it has sold more than 9,000 copies in a country with a population of only 300,000. It was released in the U.S. earlier this month.

