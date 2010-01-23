Not My Job: 'Game Change' Author Mark Halperin

Mark Halperin's new book Game Change — which he co-authored with John Heilemann — details all the backbiting, sex, lying and anger that was the 2008 presidential campaign. The book reads like a season of Survivor with the winner getting control of a nuclear arsenal.

We're asking Mark to play a game called: "You're the one and only — and we do mean only — Prince of Seborga."

If you think U.S. politicians are colorful and eccentric, then you've never met Giorgio Carbone, Prince of Seborga, who died in November. He spent his life trying to convince the world that his little Italian village of Seborga was an independent kingdom.

