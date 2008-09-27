Hollywood Bad Boy Eszterhas Writes About Faith

Joe Eszterhas was one of the dirtiest, drinkingest writers in Hollywood. He wrote films like Show Girls, Jagged Edge, Basic Instinct and Music Box. After years of smoking and drinking, he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

In his darkest moment, like something out of a Hollywood script, struggling with surgical recovery and his own addictions, Eszterhas turned himself over to God.

Seven years later, Eszterhas talks about his latest book Crossbearer: A Memoir of Faith with Scott Simon.

