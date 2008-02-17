© 2022
Winter in Unalaska by Sam Zmolek
McCain Comes from Long Line of Military Service

Published February 17, 2008 at 4:00 AM AKST

Sen. John McCain, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee comes from a decorated Navy family.

Liane Hansen speaks to McCain biographer Robert Timberg about the McCain family's military legacy. Timberg's biography is called, John McCain: An American Odyssey.

Timberg himself graduated from the Naval Academy in 1964 and served as a Marine in Vietnam. We caught up with him on the grounds of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, on a bench overlooking the Naval Academy Cemetery.

