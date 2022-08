The novel Challenger Park has at its heart the story of an astronaut who find her marriage coming apart. The book gained fresh attention after the arrest of Capt. Lisa Nowak, the shuttle astronaut who allegedly attacked a romantic rival this week.

Novelist Stephen Harrigan talks to Scott Simon about the stresses in the space program faced by astronauts in training.

