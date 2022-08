Author James Traub talks about Kofi Annan's legacy at the U.N. The secretary-general gives his farewell speech at the Harry Truman presidential library in Independence, Mo., on Monday. He's expected to talk about the need for accountable international leadership. Traub tells Steve Inskeep that Annan had a very good first term, and a difficult second term.

