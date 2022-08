Scott Simon, host of NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday, talks about his debut novel, Pretty Birds.

For Simon's first work of fiction, he drew on his experiences reporting on the war in Sarajevo in 1993.

The story centers on a young Muslim woman who becomes a sniper during the height of the siege of Sarajevo in the early 1990s.

