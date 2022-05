Pianist Chuck Leavell has had a rock 'n' roll dream career. Over the past three decades, he has played with Eric Clapton, the Allman Brothers Band and the Rolling Stones, with whom he's currently on tour. Leavell stops by NPR's Studio 4A, where he performs some of his favorite tunes and tells Morning Edition's Bob Edwards about what it's like to play with Mick and the boys.

