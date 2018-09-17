KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Wildlife Officials Race To Trap Rogue Rat On St. Paul Island

By 7 hours ago

 

Credit John Ryan / KUCB

A rat is loose on St. Paul Island. And that’s a big deal because the Pribilof Islands have always been rat free.

Steve Delehanty, Refuge Manager for the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, says rats bring significant economic and environmental concerns.

“They damage people’s property. They damage food storage. They damage ship and boat electronics. They damage wildlife,” Delehanty said. “They eat birds, they eat bird eggs, they eat chicks. They can also transmit diseases.”

For more than two decades, the Pribilof Islands have had a rat prevention program to keep the island rat-free.

“They maintain year-round, 365 days a year traps in strategic locations near the docks at St. Paul, so if a rat comes off a boat hopefully it will be captured right away,” Delehanty said.

During that time, six rats have been killed, but Delehanty says this is the first to make it past the traps near the docks.

A rat sighting was first reported in late August at the Trident fish processing plant and is still at large. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working alongside Trident, and the city and tribal governments to find it.

The quick response, Delehanty says, may help stave off the worst case scenario: breeding rats.

“If there’s more than one rat there and they are breeding, then they’re already having babies,” Delehanty said. “We want to get at it when there are two rats on the island, or six or eight rats, not when there’s 56 rats or a 1,000 rats.”

For now, organizations on island are working diligently to find the intruding rodent. They’ve set up a game camera and they’re planning to send a “strike team” of experts to the island next week.

Not only do they want to eradicate any rats, they hope to determine the source of the rodent.

Tags: 
News
ST. PAUL ISLAND
PRIBILOF ISLANDS
USFWS
rat

Related Content

Dutch Harbor Rats (Unwillingly) Help Save Pribilof Seabirds From Their Kind

By John Ryan Oct 15, 2015
John Ryan / KUCB

Biologists and tribal officials in the Bering Sea off the west coast of Alaska are working to protect one of the world's greatest gatherings of seabirds. With a little unwilling help from wharf rats in Alaska's Dutch Harbor, the nation's busiest fishing port, they aim to keep rats as far away as Seattle from devouring the birds of the rat-free Pribilof Islands.

Visiting Sailor Disturbs Eagle, Documents Interaction On Instagram

By Aug 27, 2018
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

 

 

The crew of the S/Y Infinity pride themselves on exploring untouched places around the world while raising a little environmental awareness along the way.

But when the sailboat passed through Unalaska this summer on its way to the Northwest Passage, one crew member had a questionable interaction with a bald eagle.

Will Blue King Crab Ever Rebound In The Pribilof Islands? Marine Biologist Dives For Answers

By Aug 16, 2017
Courtesy of Jared Weems

In the Pribilof Islands, no one’s gotten an accurate count of blue king crab since the population crashed hard in the 1980s.

This summer, a marine biologist is trying to change that, with the species’ first in-depth study in more than 30 years.

His ultimate goal: Determine if blue crab can make a comeback — or if it’s gone for good.

It’s a foggy day on St. Paul Island, and Jared Weems  is itching for the weather to clear up. He wants to get out on the water and back to work.

Russian Unangax Reconnect With Alaska Neighbors During St. Paul Trip

By Nov 20, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Look to the farthest end of the Aleutian chain, so far west that it’s actually east, and you’ll find the Komandorski Islands of Russia.

In 1867, the Alaska Purchase separated them from the rest of the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. But today, people across the archipelago are still connected by a common history.

A recent cultural exchange helped to renew those ties, bringing Russians and Alaskans together on St. Paul Island.

TRANSCRIPT

Music 

PenAir Requests Subsidy To Sustain Market In Pribilof Islands

By Aug 21, 2017
Pipa Escalante/KUCB

The only air carrier for the Pribilof Islands is asking for financial support to keep its remote market afloat.

PenAir has requested the U.S. Department of Transportation subsidize flights to St. Paul and St. George Islands, which are guaranteed Essential Air Service.