Unalaska Man Charged In Community's Second Recent Incident Involving Threats Of Gun Violence

Police have arrested an Unalaska man and confiscated several firearms from his home in the community's second recent incident involving threats of gun violence.

The Department of Public Safety took James Greene, 26, into custody Monday — the same day he allegedly threatened to harm at least two people during a domestic situation that spilled into public spaces.

Court records indicate Greene confronted someone outside the Grand Aleutian Hotel and then again outside the Head Start childcare building while class was in session. Records also indicate mental health may have been a factor.

Acting Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said her department avoids commenting on cases involving domestic violence. But she released a statement for this incident, because it happened in public and involved gun threats.

"The issue of firearm safety is a big one across the country," said Shockley. "We've been very fortunate in our community that we haven't had a lot of firearms violence, but the fact that we've had a couple of incidents in the last month is something I can imagine community members find concerning. And we don't want the public to be working off rumors."

It's unclear whether Greene was armed during either confrontation, but police said he sent text messages that sparked concern he might open fire at the hotel.

Greene faces felony charges for third-degree assault and terroristic threatening, as well as a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest. He was released Thursday after posting bail and is due back in court Sept. 19. Police said he has acknowledged going to Head Start, but did not address the rest of allegations at the time of his arrest.

Shockley said Greene's case is unrelated to a July incident also involving threats of gun violence. Two Unalaska teenagers face criminal charges for allegedly threatening another teen with a handgun.

Shockley said police are grateful to the Unalaskans who reported both incidents. She said speaking up can help prevent violence.

"Whether we're talking about your children's friends or a neighbor or family member — if you have significant concerns about the welfare of that person, or any other person, please call Public Safety," she said.

Shockley said department officials can respond to criminal situations, as well as connect Unalaskans with mental health and domestic violence prevention resources.

Unalaskans can call Public Safety at 581-1233. They can also contact Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence for help and resources regarding domestic violence. If you need help at any time, you can reach USAFV at 581-1500 or 1-800-478-7238.